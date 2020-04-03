Catawba County reported its first death due to coronavirus on Friday. The person was in their early 70s.
The person was hospitalized and died on March 30 due to complications from the virus, according to a press release from Catawba County Public Health.
The test result for the virus was returned positive on Friday.
The person had underlying medical conditions, according to the release. They were not living in a senior living facility.
"We extend our deepest condolences to this person’s loved ones. This is news no one wants to hear," Catawba County Health Director Jennifer McCracken said in the release. "This death is an unfortunate milestone in our efforts to fight this disease, and one that none of us ever wanted to see."
Three new confirmed cases, as well as the death, were reported in Catawba County on Friday, bringing the county total to 20 cases.
There are over 2,000 cases in the state as of Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
Of the 2,093 confirmed cases reported by the state, at least 259 are hospitalized. NCDHHS says there are likely many more cases that won’t be tested or confirmed.
At least 20 people have died in North Carolina due to COVID-19.
At least 31,598 tests have been done for the virus. In Catawba County, 296 test results have come back negative. The county is not reporting the number of pending tests.
There are outbreaks of coronavirus -- at least two or more confirmed cases -- in at least five nursing homes in North Carolina, according to NCDHHS.
Catawba County’s first confirmed case of coronavirus was at the Pinecrest retirement community in Hickory, according to a company employee. There were no other cases associated with Pinecrest, so it is not considered an outbreak, Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said.
“The case has been resolved, and no further impact has occurred at the facility,” she said.
