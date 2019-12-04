IMG_1340.jpg

Skeet's Auto Body Repair & Wrecker Service prepares to tow the Conover Fire Department's Engine 2 from a wreck scene Wednesday afternoon.

 ROBERT C. REED/HICKORY DAILY RECORD

A Conover fire truck collided with a truck from Explosives Supply Company at the intersection of First Street West and 8th Avenue NW in Conover Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighter Chris Hicks was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to Conover Fire Chief Mark Hinson.

The firefighters were responding to a call, Hinson said, when the crash occurred.

Conover Police Officer Greg Ream said the truck was making a u-turn when the fire truck collided with it.

