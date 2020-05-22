Hickory firefighters responded to two fires late Thursday.
One burned through the roof of the Colonial Square commercial building on 10th Avenue Drive NE.
The other was in a trash can behind the Custom Design Group building, only a few hundred feet down the street from the Colonial building.
It’s not clear if these fires are linked, but there is some indication the fire behind Custom Design was intentionally set.
Pam Ussery, director of the Children’s Academy located near the Custom Design building, said the academy turned over surveillance footage to the police showing a man setting a fire near the trash can.
Ussery said the person in the video appeared to be a white man driving a pick-up truck.
Hickory Fire Education Coordinator Terri Byers said she could not confirm or deny any connection between the two fires.
She said the fires are currently under investigation.
Parts of the exterior of the Colonial Square building were charred. There was a large hole in the side of the roof and debris scattered at the foot of the building.
There was a fire-damaged seam down the middle of the roof where light from outside was visible.
Deirdre Bolter, owner of a mortgage lending company located in the building, said she’d been able to go in and see her office space.
“It’s just a lot of the insulation had come down, just soot everywhere,” Bolter said.
Paul Fogleman, an attorney with an office in the building, said his office came through relatively unscathed. But he said he got a look in the hallway and described the damage as extensive.
