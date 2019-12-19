STONY POINT - The Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department will hold its 2020 annual business meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Station 1. The department is located at 501 Ruritan Park Road (off of Taylorsville Highway) in Stony Point.

For information, call the Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department at 704-585-2519 and leave a message.

Recommended for you

Load comments