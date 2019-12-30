N2001P21007H.jpg

Just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Newton firefighters responded to a house fire on East Saunders Avenue.

No injuries were reported at the scene, according to Chief Kevin Yoder of the Newton Fire Department. Catawba County EMS did come to the scene but Yoder said this was just as a precaution.

Yoder said the fire was deemed to be electrical and started after sparks came from a socket.

Yoder said the fire caused at least $35,000 in damage to the house and $15,000 in damage to the belongings in the home.

Newton police and the American Red Cross also responded to the scene, according to Yoder.

