LENOIR — The Caldwell County School System and the Carolina College Advising Corps, in partnership with the Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, will host a Financial Aid Information Night on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. on the campus of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute in Building B. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
The event is open to families of all Caldwell County high school seniors and CCC&TI students who are interested in financial aid opportunities available at community colleges and four-year universities.
The event also will include an overview of the financial aid process by CFNC regional representative Skip Watts. Prior to the event, college financial aid representatives from Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute, Appalachian State University, Lees-McRae College, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Western Carolina University, and UNC-Chapel Hill will be available to discuss specifics of their financial aid programs and to answer questions. Following the event, families and students will have the opportunity to work on financial aid forms (RDS or FAFSA) in a computer lab with the help of financial aid counselors.
Light refreshments will be provided, courtesy of Communities in Schools of Caldwell County.
