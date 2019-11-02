LENOIR - Caldwell County Emergency Services EMS Division will host the third annual Fill the Rig Toy Drive Nov. 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The toy drive will take place at Chik-fil-A Smith Crossroads, located at 116 Wilkesboro Blvd. SE, Lenoir.

Caldwell County Emergency Services EMS Division will have an ambulance and personnel on site, accepting donations of new unwrapped toys to “Fill the Rig” for children of all ages. Toys collected during the event will be given to Caldwell County Department of Social Services for distribution to children in need during the upcoming holiday season.

Santa Claus will be in attendance as well for picture opportunities.

For additional information about the Fill the Rig Toy Drive contact Sgt. Jason Powell, Public Information Officer for Caldwell County Emergency Services at 828-394-7090.

