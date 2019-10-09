A single-vehicle accident killed a 24-year-old Maiden man Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred in Newton and may have been caused by excessive speeding by the driver, according to N.C. State Trooper BK Perkins.
Aaron Lineberger, 24, of Maiden was travelling south on Saint James Church Road, when his vehicle struck a power pole and a tree before coming to rest, Perkins said.
