IMG_1158.jpg

State Troopers Brian Joyner (left) and BK Perkins discuss the fatal accident in Newton Wednesday morning.

A single-vehicle accident killed a 24-year-old Maiden man Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred in Newton and may have been caused by excessive speeding by the driver, according to N.C. State Trooper BK Perkins.

Aaron Lineberger, 24, of Maiden was travelling south on Saint James Church Road, when his vehicle struck a power pole and a tree before coming to rest, Perkins said.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments