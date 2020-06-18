Farmers market returns for another season

HICKORY – As local summer crops start ripening once again, Catawba County Public Health’s Farmers Market is returning for an eighth season.
The market’s main goal is to offer a safe and convenient way for people to purchase and consume farm-fresh fruits and vegetables. It is open to the public weekly and accepts cash, debit cards, SNAP/EBT, WIC and senior farmers market vouchers.
Farmers market hours are Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and it operates from June 18 through Sept. 24. It is held, weather permitting, in the Public Health parking lot at 3070 11th Ave. Drive SE, Hickory. Located off Fairgrove Church Road, behind Catawba Valley Medical Center, the market has ample parking and is accessible by Greenway bus routes 3 and 4.
The market has put the following safety measures into place to help protect residents:
• Vendors spaced further apart to encourage social distancing
• Encouraging farmers, staff and customers to wear masks or face coverings
• Hand sanitizer and cleaning products are being provided for all of our farmers to use at their tables
• Reminders throughout the market for social distancing, hand sanitizing
• Encouraging people to “shop with their eyes” and let the vendor pick and bag produce to reduce people touching produce
• One-way traffic so people don’t meet face to face
If you are sick, or someone in your home is sick, please stay home and have a neighbor or friend shop for you instead.
Catawba County WIC clients interested in receiving farmers market vouchers this year may call 828-695-5884 for more information.
