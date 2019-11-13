IMG_1282.jpg

Fire trucks and firefighters on the scene of a reported industrial fire Wednesday morning at a business near Fred T. Foard High School.

 ROBERT C. REED/HICKORY DAILY RECORD

Catawba County Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance said an explosion caused a fire that evacuated a local industrial plant Wednesday morning.

Multiple fire departments from across Catawba County responded to a fire at International Cushioning Company off Hwy. NC 10 west of Hickory.

The manufacturing plant is near Fred. T. Foard High School.

