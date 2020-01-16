LENOIR — Katie Tocci has been named executive director of Teacher Treasures: A Resource Center. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to provide Caldwell County students and classrooms with the tools necessary for success by providing no-cost resources through community partnerships, individuals and families.
Tocci has a career background in nonprofit management, fundraising, public relations and program evaluation. She also has experience in marketing and sales. She lives in Caldwell County with her family, and is no stranger to the school system with three children attending Caldwell County public schools.
Tocci’s first project as executive director will be a winter supply drive to begin Feb. 1, with collection bins at businesses and organizations throughout Caldwell County. A major focus of the winter supply drive will be collecting supplies for a healthy classroom, including sanitizing wipes, tissues, and hand sanitizer.
On the Net: www.teachertreasures.org
