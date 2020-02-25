HICKORY - Foothills Creation Care Alliance (FCCA) and Audubon NC are sponsoring a presentation, “Survival by Degrees - The Impact of Climate Change on Birds," at 7 p.m. Thursday in the community room at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.
For more than 100 years, The Audubon Society had focused on making the world a better place for birds. In 2014, National Audubon released a Birds and Climate Change Report that established that shrinking and shifting ranges due to the changing climate could imperil more than half of the 588 species of North America breeding birds.
Tom Tribble, a leader in the Audubon North Carolina, and 40-year birder, will summarize the results of this study, “Survival by Degrees," and discuss actions that individuals can take to help birds.
This original report, based on a seven-year science investigation, made possible by decades of community science data, sounded an alarm that made news around the world. In October 2019, National Audubon released a follow-up report - "Survival by Degrees" - that paints an even more challenging situation for birds if the world does not take action to reduce global warming.
Tribble served six years as president and is now immediate past president of Elisha Mitchell Audubon Society, the Audubon chapter that covers Buncombe, Henderson, Madison, and several adjacent counties in western North Carolina. Trimble has been an Audubon member and avid birder for more than 40 years. He worked for 30 years at the NC Center for Geographic Information & Analysis, the state's geographic information system, retiring in 2013. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University and a master’s degree from Duke University.
Patrick Beaver Library is at 375 Third St., NE, Hickory. This event is sponsored by Audubon NC and Foothills Creation Care Alliance, whose mission is to support congregations in the Foothills in their work of caring for God’s creation (828-962-7566), foothilllscca@gmail.com). For more information on this event, contact Lynn B. Spees, Foothills Creation Care Alliance, 828-328-6367.
