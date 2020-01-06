HIDDENITE - The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center invites the community to join in a celebration of Scots heritage in the region with a Scottish Feaste Celebrating Robert Burns.
This evening of Scottish heritage festivities will be held at the Hiddenite Center's Educational Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County) on Thursday, Jan. 23, and will begin at 7 p.m.
The cost of admission is $16 per person. This all-inclusive admission price includes the Scottish feaste, musical entertainment by Celtic Sessions, and tax. Reservations for this event are required and may be made by calling the Hiddenite Center’s Lucas Mansion at 828-632-6966.
Born in January of 1759, Robert Burns was one of the most celebrated poets of all time. Burns, a poet and lyricist, is widely regarded as the national poet of Scotland and was a pioneer of the Romantic Movement. Many of his poems and songs such as the classic “Auld Lang Syne,” are still performed today. The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s festivities will feature many of Burns’ works of poetry, which have been set to song. To celebrate his birthday, guests are encouraged to dress in their tartans and plaids.
On this special evening, the feaste itself is part of the performance and the grandeur of the event. After a Scottish welcome, guests will feast on a traditional Scottish meal, which is served family style and includes haggis, pork, shredded cabbage, pan haggerty, baps & butter, tipsy laird for dessert.
A glass of wassail, a punch made with apple juice and spices, will be raised in a toast to "the President, the Queen, the lads and the lassies." The entrance of the haggis, graces, and a closing toast to the immortal memory of Burns, are among other festivities of the evening.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.