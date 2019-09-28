The Catawba Riverkeepers met Thursday in Mooresville to receive an update on issues impacting the Catawba River and Lake Norman.
Riverkeeper Brandon Jones offered updates on coal ash and other issues. Here is a look at some of the topics discussed:
Coal AshJones said four of five issues have been decided upon in Duke Energy’s appeal against the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s decision to require the complete removal of coal ash from the remaining coal ash ponds in the state.
The four issues that have been decided on were all procedural challenges to the department’s authority to issue the order, and the courts have ruled in the department’s favor. The last issue is whether complete removal of coal ash was the correct decision.
Jones said an answer can be expected in the spring of 2020 though there will be an opportunity to appeal the court’s decision.
“I’m hopeful that some kind of deal can be reached before then, but they (Duke) may just continue to delay,” Jones said. “In the meantime, our case is stronger than ever, so we are more committed now to requiring that full excavation than we were previously.”
The DEQ is the main defendant in the case. As a non-profit, the Riverkeepers can only support the decision to completely remove the coal ash. They cannot demand their own requirements.
Though the Riverkeepers is advocating for the complete removal the DEQ ordered, Jones said the organization would consider supporting simply covering coal ash that was above the water table with an impermeable layer. However, they would want to confirm that the water table probably wouldn’t rise to meet the coal ash in those areas first.
In the appeal Duke argues the DEQ’s decision shouldn’t be made without considering the impact of corrective action plans the utility has to submit by December 2019. Duke claims the corrective action methods will keep the groundwater contamination within the area deemed acceptable by the department.
“Our big sticking point right now is no coal ash left in the water table where it’s going to contaminate it,” Jones said.
LegislationJones said the non-profit has two new goals for legislation. The Riverkeepers is encouraging the state to regulate poultry waste.
Farmers who own pigs or cattle have to document how much waste is being produced and where that waste is going.
That’s not the case for dry poultry waste which is the largest source of animal waste in the state. Jones said there is no record of where or when that waste is being spread.
While a state senator from Wilmington submitted a bill authorizing a study of the issue, the bill never left committee.
Jones said the non-profit will continue to gather information and hopes to present a stronger argument for action with the DEQ’s support next session next January.
The second legislative movement the Riverkeepers is supporting deals with coal tar which is one of two products used to seal asphalt. The other sealant is emulsified asphalt which is a mixture of water, asphalt and a substance like soap.
Jones said coal tar is much more toxic than emulsified asphalt, but they have similar costs and are made by the same companies.
Jones said he expects fairly easy success because there will be little change in cost or providers. Boone has already banned coal tar. Charlotte and Matthews are about to ban it. While the movement is not yet statewide, Riverkeepers would like it to be.
FundraisingJones discussed two programs for which the Riverkeepers is fundraising. One is a digital swim guide with regular updates for how safe different areas along the Catawba are for swimming. The other is a “floating classroom.”
The swim guide began this year to create a more timely warning system for places that aren’t safe for swimming. It uses the Environmental Protection Agency standards for e.coli to determine whether an area is safe.
The organization picked 10 spots. Jones said seven were in Lake Wylie because it is known to have bacteria problems. One was at Mountain Island Lake. One was along the river, and one was in Lake Norman near the Lake Norman Family Branch YMCA in Davidson.
Jones said he would like to expand the program to include other areas that are popular for swimming. The organization is going to used money raised to hire two interns next summer to check the various spots in the area. People can sponsor the testing of a particular spot.
The second project is a “floating classroom” or a large pontoon boat that can hold 30-40 people. The goal is to use it as a tool for teaching students who visit the lake on field trips.
The concept has been tested in other programs on the east coast. Jones said the local YMCAs had shown demonstrated interest as well as some school districts.
The organization is hoping to raise enough money to buy a pontoon boat. Right now, they’ve raised $35,000 of the $150,000 necessary. The Riverkeepers applied for two $75,000 grants as well.
Other organizations have made $80,000 from their floating classroom programs.
