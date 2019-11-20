HICKORY - Join the Craft Club at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Monday, Nov. 25, at 6 p.m. to make your choice of an angel or a Christmas tree from recycled books or magazines.

The library will provide books or magazines and one of its librarians will show you how to make the angel or Christmas tree. Bring accessories to decorate your creation at the library or decorate it at home. 

The Craft Club at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is free and open to the public. No registration is required. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

