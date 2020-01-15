HICKORY - Catawba Valley Community College’s Interdisciplinary Read initiative recently received a $2,500 grant from the Catawba Valley Community Endowment, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation.
The grant will help underwrite the costs of coordinating community discussions and activities revolving around this year’s selection of “Educated: A Memoir,” by Tara Westover. In her New York Times best seller, Westover recounts her childhood devoid of education, health care, or contact with worlds outside her extreme fundamentalist family.
Grant funds from the Catawba Valley Community Endowment are helping the college increase student and community awareness about the prevalence of adverse childhood experiences, such as living with an adult with mental illness, witnessing domestic violence, or living with an adult who abuses substances. The college is working in partnership with the Catawba County Library System and the Catawba County Partnership for Children to offer a series of community discussions led by noted experts on resiliency, extremism, home schooling, herbal medicine and others.
Find out about events on the Catawba Valley Community College Interdisciplinary Book Read Facebook page.
