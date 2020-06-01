Emergency room visits down, likely due to fear of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Subscribe

For Dr. Seth Hawkins, fear is part of his job. Whether that is fear of making a wrong move that could mean life or death for a patient or fear of an accidental slip of a needle when working with blood-borne disease — Hawkins faces fear head on daily in his work as an emergency physician.

But COVID-19 brings a different fear, Hawkins said — for the health of his family and the potential to spread the new coronavirus.

When he comes home each day he leaves his shoes outside, strips his clothes in the basement, throws them in the wash and showers. He does everything he can to minimize the risk for his family, he said.

Still, there is risk. But he is called to the work he does and continues to help those in need as an emergency department doctor for Catawba Valley Medical Center as well as medical director for Burke County EMS.

Staying home might be safer, but as Hawkins puts it — “A ship in harbor is totally safe but that’s not the purpose of a ship,” he said. And his purpose is helping.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawkins’ job has changed due to concerns with the virus, including more protective equipment and protocol and new fears. But as an emergency department doctor, he’s also seen a drastic decrease in the number of emergency room visits. That also has him worried, he said.

“That, we think, is probably due to two causes. One being people’s willingness to follow social-distancing measures and preventing unnecessary uses of emergency department services,” Hawkins said. “That’s actually really helpful and I think we’ve been successful in avoiding a surge. The other reason I think is fear — and that’s less beneficial.”