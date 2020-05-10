In late 2019, Beth Michael’s book “Visit Prison in an Envelope: Changing Lives One Letter at a Time” became available. After years of working to find volunteers to write to prison inmates, Beth decided it was time to spell it out for folks who felt nudged to become pen pals but didn’t feel qualified. They didn’t know what to write, what to ask or not ask. Maybe they worried that initiating correspondence with convicted criminals would lead to trouble. Whatever the reason — or excuse — Beth published answers, starting with explaining why we should minister to the incarcerated in the first place.
For Beth, the “why” was made apparent to her in 1989 while reading her Bible. The New International Version commands that we “continue to remember those in prison as if you were together with them in prison . . .” Beth, who’s been directing a Hickory-based organization called Christian Pen Pals with her husband Jesse Michael for many years now, said she “came across this [verse] and felt called to start a pen pal ministry.” She worried, however, that she couldn’t relate to inmates, having not had a difficult childhood herself, she said. To get some direction, she joined Chuck Colson’s Prison Fellowship.
One aspect of Prison Fellowship was Mail Call, a pen pal ministry. Beth said she “got a prisoner” and began corresponding with him.
Ten years later, she and Jesse founded Christian Pen Pals, prompted in particular by an inmate named Christopher, who referred to Beth and Jesse as “Mom and Pop.” He told the Michaels about 17 inmates who needed pen pals.
Beth said she couldn’t find volunteers to write to the 17 men. Then someone assisted her and Jesse in building a website. Once the Michaels were on the internet, “volunteers started coming,” said Beth.
As for prisoners’ participation, Beth said, “It’s like feeding one gull on the beach and then hundreds show up.” Through word of mouth, internet surfing, listening to Christian radio shows, and suggestions from prison chaplains, inmates find out about Christian Pen Pals and want to sign up.
“It just ballooned,” said Beth. “We’re known about in every state. We get about 160 letters a week.”
But there’s a shortage of pen pals.
The Michaels don’t take the job of connecting people on the outside to folks on the inside lightly. The great majority of incarcerated adults are men — some 93% according to a figure Beth saw. Among those willing to write to inmates, most are women. So, safety measures have to be in place, and care must be taken to make the relationship strictly about spiritual growth and Christian caring. Beth has always signed Jesse’s name as well as her own when writing to inmates, and they receive correspondence from prisoners in a post office box.
Beth and Jesse carefully pair pen pals. Older women with younger men, for example. Beth said the goal is to create a big sister/mother-type relationship, “so [the inmates] can look up to us for spiritual guidance. Inmates need people as pen pals to walk along with them in their spiritual journeys, to lift them up when they’re down, to encourage them to know that when they fail Jesus still loves them.”
And, the Michaels recommend distance between pen pals — at least three states. Beth said some people are worried that their pen pals will be released and come looking for them. “No one’s ever had a problem,” Beth stated.
With so many incarcerated men seeking correspondents, not enough volunteers to write to them, and a strict procedure in place to match writers, it’s taking as much as 18 months to make connections. Way too long, Beth lamented. “They’re thinking about it right then,” she pointed out, saying she and Jesse do send resources right away, such as internet Bible studies, in a cover letter. “That helps but they need the personal contact.”
The cover letter lets inmates know what Christian Pen Pals is all about — and what it’s not about: no legal help, no financial assistance, no girlfriend. Prisoners receive forms to complete and return. “The majority don’t send them back,” said Beth. “Those who do are generally serious about wanting what the ministry has to offer.”
There are incarcerated women, and among them are some who want pen pals, but, as already mentioned, most are men, and they seem to have more challenging lives in prison than women do.
Said Beth, “They tend to have longer sentences and less support than [incarcerated] women.” Beth suggested that the families of women inmates typically stay in touch. Among male offenders are many whose families have turned their backs on them.
Beth described “Visit Prison in an Envelope” as “motivational and a training manual for someone questioning whether being a pen pal is for them or not, for those who’ve made the decision to become one, and for people who already are pen pals.”
The book offers the following:
1. Why minister to the incarcerated?
2. What it takes to be a pen pal.
3. How to get started, including a sample first letter.
4. Prison rules and regulations about mail.
5. How to share your faith with an inmate.
6. How to disciple and encourage the pen pal.
7. Guidelines to prevent potential problems. One suggestion is to use plural pronouns in letters, such as “we.”
8. How to prevent, look for, and handle common concerns that may arise, such as a prisoner who wants more of a relationship with a woman pen pal or one who wants material things.
9. What prison life is like.
10. How to help an inmate prepare for release.
11. Setting up and running a church ministry.
“We’ve got quite a lot of church ministries working,” Beth indicated. “The largest is Willow Creek Community Church in Illinois — a mega church outside of Chicago. They have a huge prison ministry that includes a pen pal ministry.”
Beth concluded, “So many people find it to be a blessing on their side. They enjoy the letters from prisoners.”
I wish I had more space to share some of the Michaels’ personal stories, such as their trips to prisons to visit their pen pals. Beth and Jesse have directly or indirectly reshaped countless lives since 1989, and now they’re offering guidance on how others can do the same.
“Visit Prison in an Envelope: Changing Lives One Letter at a Time” is available on Amazon for $10.99 (eBooks are $5.99), or call the Michaels at 828-256-6100.
For more information, visit www.cppministry.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.