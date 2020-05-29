WATCH NOW: Virtual graduation celebrates 22 HCAM graduates

High school graduation didn’t come the way Lauran Surratt expected. She wanted to be together with her classmates one last time.

Instead, they gathered virtually. All 22 Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School graduates logged in to one big Zoom meeting Friday afternoon to celebrate themselves and each other.

“I wish that we all could have been together,” Surratt said. “Everyone together, not everyone in the confines of their home.”

But the celebration still marked the end of the era and the start of a journey, she said.

The ceremony was live streamed for parents to watch online, and teachers and administrators in blue Hickory Public Schools branded masks gathered in the HCAM cafeteria to watch on three large TV screens.

After some technical difficulties, the ceremony started. Principal Eric Puryear welcomed the students, each dressed in their shiny blue cap and gown, sitting at home, just a small square on a screen before him.

Surratt was one of two students, herself and Luke Alvarez, to speak during the ceremony via pre-recorded speeches.

Both acknowledged the difficulties they’ve faced as high school seniors whose years were cut short by COVID-19.