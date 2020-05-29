WATCH NOW: Virtual graduation celebrates 22 HCAM graduates

High school graduation didn’t come the way Lauran Surratt expected. She wanted to be together with her classmates one last time.
Instead, they gathered virtually. All 22 Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School graduates logged in to one big Zoom meeting Friday afternoon to celebrate themselves and each other.
“I wish that we all could have been together,” Surratt said. “Everyone together, not everyone in the confines of their home.”
But the celebration still marked the end of the era and the start of a journey, she said.
The ceremony was live streamed for parents to watch online, and teachers and administrators in blue Hickory Public Schools branded masks gathered in the HCAM cafeteria to watch on three large TV screens.
After some technical difficulties, the ceremony started. Principal Eric Puryear welcomed the students, each dressed in their shiny blue cap and gown, sitting at home, just a small square on a screen before him.
Surratt was one of two students, herself and Luke Alvarez, to speak during the ceremony via pre-recorded speeches.
Both acknowledged the difficulties they’ve faced as high school seniors whose years were cut short by COVID-19.
“We got the short end of the stick on this one, but it will all be OK,” Alvarez said.
Each student was recognized, Puryear proudly held up their diploma for the camera and applause erupted for each. The students stood as their names were called. Some were on screen alone, some had graduation decorations filling the screen and others sat with their families by their side. Each was greeted with applause from teachers and fellow students over the Zoom call.
Graduate Demetri Gatcia said he was celebrating the day with family at home. When it was announced that schools wouldn’t open back up for in-person learning this year, he worried there would be no graduation at all -- so a virtual one was better than he expected, he said.
“I was kind of looking forward to it being in person but I get with the virus you have to stay safe,” he said.
For him, the graduation was still one last chance to be together as a group. “We’re all going different places now,” Gatcia said
The HCAM 2020 graduating class earned over $900,000 in scholarships.
