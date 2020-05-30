WATCH NOW: St. Stephens 2020 graduation part 2

St. Stephens High School graduates over 200 seniors to conclude school year

Ending your senior year of high school isn’t the same without some type of celebration.

That’s what Tammy Yount said when asked about her daughter, Makayla, who is a St. Stephens High School 2020 graduate. The school held graduation ceremonies Friday evening and Saturday morning for 284 seniors in the school gym.

To view photos from Saturday's ceremony, scroll to the bottom of this article.

“I am just so thankful to Mr. Houston and (Catawba County Schools) and all the staff for allowing her to have a graduation,” Tammy said. “There were some tears shed when we didn’t know if she would have a graduation ceremony. This is 13 years in the making.”

Makayla was also grateful for the ceremony. “I’m super thankful that we’re having it; for the staff and teachers who helped put this together, and that we didn’t have to wait to have it. I’m really glad we can do this,” she smiled.