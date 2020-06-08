Notable Neighbor Ann Catchings: Teacher reflects on 30 years in classroom

In 1989, Catchings did her student teaching at Newton-Conover Middle School. She never left. Catchings eventually earned her master’s degree in English, the subject she taught for the majority of her 30 years.

As a sixth-grade teacher, Catchings watched and guided students as they grew into themselves. Her favorite part of the teaching was taking stock at the end of the year and recalling how her students progressed, she said.

“At the end of the year we can sit back and reflect on the good and the bad and see how much they’ve grown, not just physically but emotionally,” she said. “They come to you one child and leave another.”

In her effort to help her students grow and lead successful lives, Catchings started every class by letting her students talk about whatever was on their minds.

“Everyone makes a big deal about homework but I would always start by asking if there is anything they need and just letting them talk,” Catchings said. “We would always have a little rap session or talk time, so they can talk about what’s on their heart.”

Billy Cannon, principal of Newton-Conover Middle School, worked with Catchings for nine years. Catchings helped him become a good teacher and showed him how to care for students, he said.