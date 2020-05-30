Hickory High senior wins 2020 program cover of the year award
Hickory High School recently announced that Honey Yang, a graduating senior with the Class of 2020, is the winner of the Southern Conference on Language Teaching (SCOLT) 2020 Program Cover of the Year.

Yang, who studies French under Hickory High instructor Heidi Rice, entered her artwork in the competition, which was open to K-12 students representing 12 Southern states, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and members of the N.C. Chapter of the American Association of Teachers of French, of which Rice is a member.

“Honey Yang is an extremely talented artist and a most delightful, dedicated student,” said Rice. “She puts forth her best effort every day and is most gracious, positive, and engaged.

“In addition to speaking Hmong and English, Yang is learning French and Chinese. So, it is certainly fitting for her artwork to grace the cover of a multi-state language conference program,” said Rice.

Yang

 Submitted by Beverly Snowden
