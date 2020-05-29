Hickory High graduates mark end to a turbulent year

Hickory High School recognized the class of 2020 in a graduation like no other Friday afternoon.

The large crowds typical of graduations were absent from the high school gym.

Students came into the gym 10 at a time to accept their diplomas, lining up on a red carpet with several feet of space between them as they waited for each name to be called.

Fifty chairs were set out on the gym floor for family and loved ones. Once each group of 10 had received their diplomas, they and their loved ones left to make room for the next group.

As they ended their time in high school, several students reflected on a year that was uprooted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blair McIntosh said the switch to remote learning put an end to her senior soccer season.

Looking around the gym at the balloons and the red carpet shortly before graduation began, McIntosh said it felt like a special moment.

She also said it gave her an appreciation for things she previously resented.

“I used to always hate waking up early in the mornings and going to class and doing the morning announcements, but now I regret that and wish I could do it one more time,” McIntosh said.