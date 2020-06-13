Group seeks to mask Catawba County citizens

While St. Stephens High School teacher Molly Rice was staying home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she heard from a former student. As a teacher, Rice has been vocal about the pandemic and encouraging others to wear a mask to keep everyone safe. The student turned to Rice in search of a mask.

The former student couldn’t find a mask to wear and resorted to sticking her nose under the collar of her shirt when she went into stores, Rice said.

Rice ended up shipping a mask to her former student, but the need for accessible masks became more and more apparent, she said.

“I started thinking who else out there could be in her position,” Rice said. “I just continued thinking about it and I thought, ‘What if there was a way to provide free masks to citizens?’”

So Rice started Ask for a Mask, an organization filling requests for reusable masks. All you have to do is ask for one. Rice hopes to get more people wearing masks to limit the spread of the coronavirus. She’s been strictly social distancing and wearing a mask whenever she is out because she had a COVID-19 scare herself.