2020 Academic Excellence award winners announced

Student winners of 2020 Academic Excellence Awards have been announced at North Carolina's community colleges.
Selection requirements are consistent with Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society criteria. Students must have completed at least 12 semester hours in an associate degree program, and have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25.
The local winners include: Christian M. Williams, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute; Abigail Elizabeth Gordon, Catawba Valley Community College; and David Hart, Western Piedmont Community College.
The students will receive a plaque and medallion in honor of their academic accomplishments.
