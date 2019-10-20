HICKORY - No one tells a story quite like the great Edgar Allan Poe. In A Tell-Tale Tale the Bright Star Touring Theatre will bring these spooky stories and poems to life before your very eyes. 

The show blends Poe’s mastery of language with expert storytelling to produce a clever theater experience for any age fan of the master of Gothic horror. The works shared include "The Tell-Tale Heart," "The Raven" and "The Bells."

The whole family is sure to enjoy this enlightening and entertaining production, if they are not too easily frightened, that is. Six audience members will win a copy of the book "Eight Tales of Terror by Edgar Allan Poe." Get ready to shiver at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 2:30 p.m.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments