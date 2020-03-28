NEWTON - Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry has, as a response to COVID-19, designed a new and safer means of applying for food assistance during this virus outbreak.
Beginning Monday, March 30, those in need of food assistance due to lay-offs or shortened work hours because of COVID-19, may simply call 828-465-1702, and ask to do a food application via telephone. By the time applicants come for their first pickup at the ECCCM food pantry drive-thru, they will have paperwork ready to be signed, and a food card will be issued. A staff member or volunteer will deliver food out to the client’s car. After this initial pickup, clients will simply go through the food pantry drive-thru and present their card for subsequent pickups.
ECCCM hopes this streamlined process will be a blessing to those affected by the coronavirus, while at the same time it will help ECCCM to do its part in keeping with the concept of social distancing.
To learn more about ECCCM, visit ECCCM.org.
