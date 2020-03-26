GRANITE FALLS - Clover Baptist Church has postponed the Easter drama and drama dinner theater that were planned for Good Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11.

Due to the current restriction on mass gatherings and in an effort to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, these events will be re-scheduled, hopefully in May, said Pastor Keith Childers.  The exact date has not been determined and will be announced once the current situation improves.

