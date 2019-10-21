NEWTON - Eagle Rock Camp has received a grant from the Disabled Veterans National Foundation (DVNF) for $15,000 which will fund expansion and growth of its program to serve more military families and include those on its wait list in pre-care.
The mission is to use faith in action to bring military families together to heal, reconnect in their communities, restore their hope and emerge as an empowered, purpose driven unit.
“Families have come from all over the country to attend our holistic retreats. They participate in workshops, experiential learning and outdoor recreation to heal their invisible, visible and moral wounds of war. Following multiple long-term deployments, our military families are hurting. They struggle to reconnect and be a family again,” said Lynn Marilla, the founder and CEO of Eagle Rock Camp.
"With everything we ask of our military families, this is the least we can do to support them, connect them to additional mental health providers and even save marriages and lives. We look forward to a long-term relationship with the DVNF.”
Retreats are primarily held in western North Carolina at no-charge to the military family. The holistic approach includes collaborations with organizations to provide fly fishing, equine therapy, adaptive outdoor recreation, intentional living, art and dance therapies.
Eagle Rock Camp is a nationally known nonprofit organization, and is one of just a few organizations serving the entire military family. Founded in 2011, Eagle Rock Camp currently operates an evidence based, integrated curriculum geared to help military families from all eras. Headquarters office is in Catawba County. The organization is Platinum Rated by GuideStar and is a Certified Veteran Ready organization.
For information about Eagle Rock Camp, call 704-650-5353 or visit www.eaglerockcamp.org .
