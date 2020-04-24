The numbers suggest Catawba County is doing fairly well when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With 49 confirmed cases and 1 death, the numbers in Catawba County are lower than many other places in the state.
Is Catawba County ready for restrictions to be lifted?
Not so fast, says Thomas Denny, a professor with the Duke Global Health Institute.
Denny said one of the key considerations for easing restrictions is the trend of case numbers.
Areas should reopen once they’ve gotten to the bottom of the curve, not when they’ve reached their peak or just gotten over the hump, Denny said.
“So at a best case you’re hovering into a plateau,” Denny said. “At the worst case, you’re still on the slow climb or the slow crawl. So based on that … my own view is you would stay the course and watch for more data and see.”
He said it’s best to take things slow when it comes to reopening, adding that opening up too quickly could lead to a destructive second wave of the coronavirus.
Still, Denny said areas that are faring well could open up sooner than others.
“If you can identify areas that are low-risk and have had low numbers of infection, then I think there might be some opportunities to go slow and start to do some loosening of restrictions,” Denny said. “The challenge is, can you quickly monitor and identify if infections start to occur again?”
Testing and contact tracing – the ability to identify and track people who have come into contact with infected people– are key parts of that equation, Denny said.
He added that even when businesses and other places starting opening up, there will still be a need to have social distancing and measures like limiting capacity in establishments.
Denny also emphasized the role local governments should play when it comes to decisions over restrictions because of the knowledge local leaders have of the circumstances and vulnerabilities within their own communities.
