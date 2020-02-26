HICKORY - For all parents interested in enrolling their rising kindergarten students in the Dual Language Immersion Program for the school year 2020-2021 at Viewmont Elementary, there are informational meetings scheduled during March and April. Applications must be submitted by May 29.
Dual language classes are bilingual classes where kindergarten students who are native-English speakers and native-Spanish speakers learn together with the goal of becoming proficient in both languages.
Information shared during the different information sessions will be the same. The sessions are designed for rising kindergarten parents of both native-English speakers and native-Spanish speakers.
Sessions are planned at Viewmont Elementary on March 2 at 9 a.m. and at noon, on March 10 at 6 p.m., on April 2 at 6 p.m., and on April 6 at noon.
Viewmont Elementary is at 21 16th Ave., NW, Hickory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.