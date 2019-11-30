NEWTON - Catawba County Youth Council is hosting Drop and Shop: Parents Night Out on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 5-9 p.m. at the Main Catawba County Library in Newton. The event is for children ages 4-12. The library is located at 115 W. C St. in Newton.
Parents can drop off children and do holiday shopping, while teens from the Catawba County Youth Council entertain and care for children. There will be holiday crafts, movies, games and after-hours activities using the library resources. Pizza will be provided.
The cost is $20 per child. The evening is planned as a service project by the Youth Council with proceeds to benefit United Way Youth grants.
Siobhan Loendorf, assistant director for the library, and Donna Mull, 4-H agent, who serve as advisors with the Youth Council, will supervise evening activities. Registration is needed by Wednesday.
Zoo Crew 4-H Club will also offer another “Drop and Shop” opportunity on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 1-5 p.m. for ages 5-11 at the Agricultural Resources Center in Newton. They will be offering holiday crafts, games and a snack. The cost is $20 and pre-registration is requested by Dec. 11. Proceeds from the afternoon will support club projects and trips.
For more information or to register contact Donna Mull at Cooperative Extension at 828-465-8240 or donna_mull@ncsu.edu
4-H is a volunteer-led youth development program offered through NC Cooperative Extension. The Youth Council is also a group offered through 4-H, in collaboration with Catawba County Government and United Way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.