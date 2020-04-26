W. Albert Rhoney’s children had planned to have a party for him on his 100th birthday. Instead, because of limitations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, they organized a “drive-by” event for him on April 18, in the parking lot at their church, Ebenezer United Methodist on Cooksville Road.
“People in some 76 vehicles came by to congratulate Dad on his century mark, and he really enjoyed it,” said Dennis Rhoney.
Albert Rhoney was born on April 21, 1920, in a home about 1,500 feet from where he now lives. His father was Ellis Rhoney and his mother was Annie Brittain Rhoney.
He and LaDell Warlick Rhoney were married in June 1947. She died Dec. 26, 1964.
Albert retired from Southern Desk Co. and Granline Furniture. He then began helping his older brother, JC, in the logging business, something they did well into their late 70s. Albert has two sisters still living out of 13 children. He has lived in the Cooksville community all of his life.
The Rhoneys had three children: Dennis Rhoney, Jean Rhoney Jenks, and Dean Rhoney. Albert has multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
