Downtown Newton to have Community Cruise
Downtown Newton to have Community Cruise

NEWTON - The city will come alive with the Small, Safe & Local Community Cruise from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, in downtown Newton.

Everyone is invited to drop into the event — businesses, churches, car clubs, government agencies, civic organizations, schools, graduates, individuals, etc.

To join in, just show up with your vehicle any tme between noon and 2 p.m. and cruise for any duration. Show your civic pride and celebrate the unique Newton community.

All vehicles must obey traﬃc signals and other local and state laws. The cruise is centered around historic downtown Newton and there is no speciﬁc set route. Participants are encouraged to support local small businesses while they are in Newton.

For more information, contact Twyla Deese at 704-451-1760 or deesetwyla@gmail.com.

