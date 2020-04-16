HICKORY - During the coronavirus pandemic, feeding children weighs heavily on the minds of educators across the nation. For Hickory Public Schools, like other school districts, there’s the worry of unexpected costs, overwhelming needs, scheduling of deliveries, and the competition for food orders.
Historically, when schools are closed for holidays and breaks, meals are not served to students. However, current times are different. Some parents have lost their wages and the pantry shelves in homes are running lean. During this spring break, the HPS team chose to distribute meals — as many as possible.
When it was announced that the state's public schools would close, local business owner Mike Johnson thought of the children. “Having a good meal should be the right of every American, of every child,” said Johnson.
“Our schools have helped to feed breakfast and lunch to countless children with food insecurities, and now with the closing of schools, there’s an added pressure for families to find funds for meals. This certainly is not the fault of the children that our schools are closed, so we wanted to help.”
As owner of Mike Johnson’s Hickory Toyota, Johnson has partnered with Hickory Public Schools since he moved to the area with his family more than 20 years ago. With a donation this week of $5,000 from Mike Johnson’s Hickory Toyota to the Child Nutrition Department of Hickory Public Schools, the coverage of thousands of meals will assist the district during this challenging time. In fact, the donation covers the cost of 7,500 student meals.
“You can never give too much when it's for the right thing,” said Johnson. “I hope other business owners can find it within their business to help those in need. Thanks to Hickory Public Schools for allowing us the opportunity to help the students,” said Johnson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.