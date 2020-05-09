Donation to Salvation Army to help with response to COVID-19 crisis
HICKORY — The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory/High Country received a donation from State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) and the SECU Foundation to help local residents impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
The gift is part of a $2 million donation to help deliver basic services like food, shelter, or emergency financial assistance through Salvation Army locations across North Carolina. The donations are part of a joint commitment by SECU and the SECU Foundation to provide up to $10 million for COVID-19 disaster relief efforts.
“We are grateful for this generous gift from SECU and SECU Foundation,” said Maj. Matt Trayler of The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory. “So many people in our community have been impacted deeply by the pandemic. This wonderful gift will ensure we can impact the lives of many people in our community during this desperate time.”
Since the pandemic began, requests for assistance from The Salvation Army have risen sharply. Currently The Salvation Army is meeting the needs of the community by assisting clients with food and clothing and providing 24-hour shelter and meals to the homeless.
“The Salvation Army lives its commitment to helping care for the people who are most vulnerable to COVID-19,” said Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation Board chair. “Their staff and dedicated volunteers are focusing additional efforts to serve those in need during this difficult time. We are happy to provide our support and we applaud the ongoing efforts to make a crucial difference in the lives of people and communities in our state.”
“SECU and the SECU Foundation wanted to find a way to assist that would provide the greatest impact — leverage our resources with matching donations was a great solution,” said Bob Brinson, board chair of SECU. “Thousands of people are struggling from loss of wages, health issues, and many other challenges as a result of the pandemic. The Salvation Army’s strong leadership and partnerships with North Carolina organizations who have experience and ability to act quickly will offer welcome relief and hope during a time of great need.”
The Salvation Army annually helps nearly 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. It provides food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need.
