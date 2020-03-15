HICKORY - The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center is partnering with The Hub at Hickory Crossing to present free monthly workshops and networking opportunities.
The Small Business Center will present a free workshop, “Creating Your Digital Marketing Plan,” on Thursday, March 26, from 5-6 p.m. at the Hub at Hickory Crossing in downtown Hickory.
The session will provide an overview to create a customized digital marketing plan, focusing on identifying and targeting customers and developing consistent messaging strategies to promote and grow business. Participants are invited to stay after the program for networking.
The Hub at Hickory Crossing is a co-working community for small businesses, start-up companies, professional individuals, and entrepreneurs. Visit https://www.thehubhickorycrossing.com/ to learn more about the Hub.
There is no charge to attend this seminar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more informatiom, contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.
