N1711P50010H.jpg

Blasting at the Martin-Marietta quarry on 11th Avenue SE in Hickory left some people shaken and curious Friday morning.

A blast at the quarry around 11 a.m. was felt by a number of local businesses, which led to phone calls to the quarry and the Hickory Daily Record.

"We were blasting this morning," Office Manager Robert Church said. "Basically, it was the same size as we have been doing lately. The location of the blast may have meant it was felt more than normal."

He added, "Nothing out of the ordinary took place. Everything went down like it was supposed to."

Church said the quarry did not exceed mandated limits on the blast felt up and down U.S. Hwy. 70.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments