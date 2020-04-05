Diaper

HICKORY — Annette Abernathy and Sandy Fredell are spearheading a diapers/wipes collection that will benefit families through the Pregnancy Care Center of Catawba Valley.

Diapers and wipes can be dropped off in special collection boxes set up at Hendrick Honda Hickory on U.S. 70, SE. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

