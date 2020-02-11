HICKORY — People are invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Feb. 19 at 10 and 11 a.m. to learn about depression and antidepressant medications. The VayaHealth Geriatric and Mental Health Specialty Team will help people take charge of their symptoms.

The first training session is “Depression: From Surviving to Thriving” and will be at 10 a.m. Many people who suffer depressive symptoms often present themselves through feelings of isolation, hopelessness and despair. This course examines different types, common causes, symptoms and treatment methods for depression, focusing on moving from a place of simply surviving to one of thriving.

The second training session is “Antidepressant Medications: Not just for Depression” and is at 11 a.m. Antidepressants treat depression, but did you realize there are other uses for this classification of medication? Learn about the traditional and secondary uses of antidepressants, side effects and safe administration protocols.

For more information about the free training sessions, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. Advance registration is required. Sign up online at www.hickorync.gov /content/library-events.

