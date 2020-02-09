HICKORY - The Catawba County Democratic Party will hold its annual precinct organization meeting Saturday, Feb. 15.

All precincts will meet at The Hickory Soup Kitchen, located at 110 Second St. Place, SE, Hickory. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. and should continue for approximately two hours, with time for socializing.

A make–up meeting will be scheduled for Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m. at Democratic Party headquarters at 216-C Union Square, Hickory.

“In order to have a strong local party, we count on our precincts to be organized and representing the dedicated Democrats here in Catawba County,” said Ric Vandett, chair of the Catawba County Democratic Party. “Precincts work to improve the lives of all citizens, from the local to state levels. The good work done by those involved in their precincts provides life to our party.”

Meetings are free and open to any registered Democrat residing in the precinct. Attendees will be electing delegates to the Catawba County Convention on March 28 at the library in Newton. 

For additional information, contact the Catawba County Democratic Party headquarters at 828-322-5100.

