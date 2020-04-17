HICKORY - In accordance with North Carolina Democratic Party, The CDC, and Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive guidelines, The Catawba County Democratic Party Convention will be moved to a digital platform. 

This year’s convention will include video messages from all 26 Democratic Party candidates who will be on the ballot in November.

The Catawba County Democratic Party Convention will now be held on April 25 from 9-11 a.m.

For more information, contact the party at info@catawbacountydemocrats.com or the NCDP at team@ncdp.org. Visit the website at www.catawbacountydemocrats.com or the Facebook page at Catawba County Democratic Party.

