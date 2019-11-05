HICKORY - People are invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon to learn about neurocognitive disorders and living with dementia and the study of dementia medications.
VayaHealth’s Geriatric and Adult Mental Health Specialty Team will present two training sessions during the program: “Neurocognitive Disorder: Living with Dementia” and “It’s a Brain Thing: The Study of Dementia Medications.”
The first class will be at 10 a.m. Commonly referred to as dementia, neurocognitive disorders can affect the way people perceive and engage with the world around them. This course, created from evidence-informed materials, looks at various classifications of neurocognitive disorders (NCDs), delirium and common changes associated with each type. Tips for caregivers are provided.
The second class will be at 11 a.m. Research continues to refine what we know about dementia, and information can change frequently. This evidence-informed class provides participants with information specific to this classification of medication, best practices and warning signs.
Contact hours are available on the day of the program.
Advanced registration is required for this program. To register, call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library-events. All library programs are free and open to the public. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.
