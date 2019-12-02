HICKORY — The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 34 Hickory sold a limited number of raffle tickets for fundraising.
Three winners received cash prizes on Nov. 14 at the chapter’s monthly meeting. Chris Drumheller received first prize of $500, Jim Starkey received second prize of $250 and Jorge Torres received third prize of $100.
The money raised supports Catawba County veterans and spouses. Types of services provided by the chapter consist of assistance with disability claims, transportation to doctor appointments, disaster relief, dental services, ramp construction, home repairs, and other needs.
DAV Chapter 34 officers and members thank all who donated to support its efforts in supporting veterans of Catawba County. For more information regarding the DAV Chapter 34 organization, contact Commander Jake Shronce at 828-256-8248. If you would like to make a donation, mail it to P.O. Box 1, Hickory, NC 28603.
