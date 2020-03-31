A data tool tracking social distancing around the country suggests residents in the Hickory area could do a better job at keeping their distance.
Data company Unacast is using cell phone data to create a social-distancing scoreboard, grading states, counties and the nation as a whole based on changes in average distance traveled.
The company does not track or use individual information, instead aggregating data from millions of anonymous devices, according to the company's website.
Places where average travel distance has declined by 40 percent or more are given A grades.
Catawba County was given a D grade in the most recent rating, which included data up to March 26. The data showed average distance traveled in the county had declined by 20 percent by that day.
The county saw its largest decrease between March 19 and March 22, when the average distance dropped by 22 percent.
This was the period when the first positive case in Catawba County was reported and came shortly after Gov. Roy Cooper’s order closing restaurants to dine-in customers.
Alexander County had a 22 percent decline in travel distance as of March 26. Burke County had a 19 percent reduction and Caldwell County had a decline of only 11 percent.
The state had an overall average travel distance decrease of 28 percent while the United States had a decline of 34 percent.
