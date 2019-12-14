DAR guest

SUBMITTED PHOTO Women's Resource Center director Michelle Morgan (right) was welcomed to Hickory Tavern United Daughters of the American Revolution by Regent Andrea Benfield (left) at the DAR chapter's November meeting. Morgan discussed the 30-year history of the nonprofit organization, which offers assistance to women in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties. Women’s Resource Center is located in the Hickory Arboretum Park in downtown Hickory. Reach it at 828-322-6333.

