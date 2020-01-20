HICKORY - The Hickory Tavern Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, recently named its Good Citizens for 2019.
These students read their written essays and were honored at the chapter's luncheon with a certificate, pin, cash check, American flag and code.
Those honored included Nicole Hicks and Chloe Meade.
Hicks is a senior at St. Stephens High School and daughter of Wayne and Tara Hicks. She plans to enter one of four colleges she has been accepted to and plans to become a dermatologist.
Meade is a senior at Alexander Central High School and daughter of Chris and Renee Meade. She plans to be an elementary school teacher. She will enter Catawba Valley Community College for her associates degree and transfer to Appalachian State.
Ben Hinshaw, a senior winner at Newton-Conover High School, was unable to attend the DAR event.
The Good Citizen's Contest is a rigorous competition open to high school seniors that display qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. In addition, a two-hour timed essay is required without assistance or reference materials. This year's essay subject was on American heritage and our responsibility for preserving it, with the focus question, "How would you energize America's youth to fully engage as effective citizens, and why is that important?"
The Daughters of the American Revolution is the largest women's service organization in the world. Members establish their lineage to a Revolutionary soldier or patriot. New members are welcome. Contact Hickory Tavern DAR Chapter at 828-464-2393 or 828-381-2688.
