Names: Nathaniel and Cullen Cline
Ages: 42 and 4
Location: Taylorsville NC
When and how did you acquire the car?
I acquired the car about five weeks ago but I have known about the car and its location for almost 10 years. My cousin bought this car from a restoration business called Rides while living in Florida. It was his daily driver for almost two years before he moved to New Hampshire. At that time a shipping company moved the car from Florida to our grandparents’ house where it sat for almost 10 years with no real attention to it. I believe it moved maybe three times in that 10 years. I had always been told that the car would never be for sale. But after selling another of my big boy toys I messaged my cousin and asked if he did ever sell it to keep me in mind. Well, low and behold, he said if I wanted it then he knew it would be in good hands and it was time for the car to be brought back to life.
Tell us about your car.
The car is a 1973 Plymouth Road Runner with a 318 (cubic inch) engine with a "slap stick" three-speed automatic. The car has factory air conditioning, disc brakes, power steering, bucket seats, rally pack gauge set with the 150 mph speedometer. The car has had a restoration done sometime in the mid-2000s. At that time, the car had a complete color change from blue to the current Hemi Orange. The stripe on it is from a ‘71-‘72 Road Runner but most people prefer the look of it over the factory ‘73 stripe, as do I. The carpet, headliner, and dash were all redone during this time, as well. Once moved from Florida to North Carolina, the car sat with a cover on it in a garage that is more like a barn than a true garage but it was in the dry and out of the elements. Since I purchased it, to get the car back in shape the following has been done: replaced fuel tank, fuel sending unit, fuel lines, fuel pump, rebuilt carburetor, replaced steering box, and changed all fluids, belts and hoses. The car just spent 2.5 days at my detailer having paint correction and good buffing and waxing done. In the near future, the bumpers are going to be re-chromed and there will be work on dressing up the engine bay.
Do you have a fun or interesting story about the car?
I have owned over 60 cars and trucks since I turned 15 -- some national champion show cars, some daily drivers, and others just to flip. But out of them all, this car seems to draw the most attention. In this past month, it won its class at the first car show we took it to, and it was picked recently for the cover picture for an internet page for 1971-74 Chargers, Road Runners and B-body cars. My 4-year-old son has laid claim to this as his car. His reason he loves orange color and likes the Road Runner bird on it.
Why do you love the car?
I love how much my son enjoys working on it and showing it. It is great bonding time for us. When you hear your son say, "Daddy, I bet nobody has a car like ours." Or "Daddy those people are taking pictures of my car," how can you not love the car? Also I just love seeing the car back on the road after watching it sit for so long.
What is the most interesting feature of the car?
I would say it is the color and the fact that it is an older Mopar. You just don't see many older Mopars at cruise-ins or car shows especially not the early ‘70s cars. Also that Hemi Orange just grabs people's attention right away. I recently had it, my 1967 fastback Mustang, and my 2014 special order Mustang convertible at a local car show and even though this car still needs some work here or there it definitely drew the biggest crowd of the three.
What do people often ask you about the vehicle?
Where did you find it and is it for sale? The garages that have had it since I bought it -- to help do some work on it -- have all said there could have been a list made of the people coming in asking will he sell it.
What value do you place on the car?
$12,000-$14,000
