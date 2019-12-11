A Morganton man was struck and killed while traveling on a bike on U.S. 70 SE in Hickory Tuesday night near Valley Hills Mall, according to a Hickory Police Department report.
According to the report, Geoffery Todd Blackburn, 50, was traveling west on U.S. 70 in the left straight lane of that five-lane section of the road when a Dodge truck traveling in the same direction struck him at an estimated 45 mph.
Blackburn was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chrystal Dieter, victim and community services coordinator for the Hickory Police Department.
Blackburn was not wearing reflective gear nor did he have lights on his bike, according to the report. Blackburn was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
Brittany Scruggs was a witness at the scene, according to the report. Scruggs told police she spotted Blackburn riding a bicycle in the middle of the far left westbound lane.
Scruggs told police she swerved to avoid hitting Blackburn. Scruggs said the truck behind her then struck Blackburn.
Scruggs told police that the driver of the truck did not appear to be speeding.
No charges were filed in this incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.