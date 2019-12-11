A Morganton man was struck and killed while traveling on a bike on U.S. 70 SE in Hickory Tuesday night near Valley Hills Mall, according to a Hickory Police Department report.

According to the report, Geoffery Todd Blackburn, 50, was traveling west on U.S. 70 in the left straight lane of that five-lane section of the road when a Dodge truck traveling in the same direction struck him at an estimated 45 mph.

Blackburn was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chrystal Dieter, victim and community services coordinator for the Hickory Police Department.

Blackburn was not wearing reflective gear nor did he have lights on his bike, according to the report. Blackburn was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Brittany Scruggs was a witness at the scene, according to the report. Scruggs told police she spotted Blackburn riding a bicycle in the middle of the far left westbound lane.

Scruggs told police she swerved to avoid hitting Blackburn. Scruggs said the truck behind her then struck Blackburn.

Scruggs told police that the driver of the truck did not appear to be speeding.

No charges were filed in this incident.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments