The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball program will be holding a tryout and workout on Sunday, March 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex on the main campus of CVCC.
The tryout is for current high school seniors or college-aged players. The tryout is a great opportunity for potential student-athletes to be seen by CVCC head women’s basketball coach Tisha England and her coaching staff while competing against current Red Hawk women’s basketball players and other prospects.
“We are looking for competitive and mentally tough players with a good work ethic who want to win and be a part of a successful program,” England said. “I would love for high school seniors as well as college-aged players to come and see what our program is all about.”
Those interested in participating in the tryout must bring current physical and wear appropriate athletic gear. A campus tour will also be provided to all prospective student-athletes and their families following the tryout and workout.
If a student-athlete can not make the tryout or if more information about the tryout is needed, please contact England at tengland@cvcc.edu or call 828-327-7000 ext. 4014.
